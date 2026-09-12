Assam: Large Cache of Illegally Transported Urea Fertiliser Nabbed by Hajo Police

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Hajo police seized a large quantity of urea fertiliser allegedly being transported illegally during an operation at Kshudradadhi in Hajo.

According to reports, police intercepted a truck bearing registration number AS25FC7860 while it was travelling from Bullut towards Jorabat. During a search of the vehicle, several bags of urea fertiliser were recovered and seized.

Police have detained the truck driver, identified as Mobarak Ali, in connection with the incident.

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