Assam: Large consignment of cough syrup seized in Goalpara town

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GOALPARA: Police seized a large consignment of banned cough syrup and arrested a container truck driver during an operation at Durgamandir in Goalpara town under Goalpara Sadar Police Station on Thursday night. Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) Anshul Singh conducted the raid and recovered around 4,000 bottles of Fairdyl cough syrup, packed in 40 cartons.

According to police, the consignment was being transported in a container bearing registration number UP 21 CN 7420, registered in Uttar Pradesh. The cartons were allegedly being unloaded at an isolated location at Durgamandir for onward transportation when police launched the operation.

Two suspected traffickers managed to escape under the cover of darkness, while the container driver, identified as Kasifur Rehman of Uttar Pradesh, was arrested.

Also Read: Two Alleged Drug Peddlers Held in Guwahati with Cannabis, Cough Syrup