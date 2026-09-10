Assam: Large quantity of Burmese cigarettes seized at Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: After illegal cattle, drugs, and Burmese areca nut smuggling through Nagaon district, now Burmese cigarettes are being smuggled. For the past few days, Burmese cigarettes have been smuggled through Nagaon district to different parts of Assam. Last night also, a truck carrying Burmese cigarettes was coming from Upper Assam side.

Based on a secret tip-off, the Borghat Police of Nagaon launched an operation against the smuggling of Burmese cigarettes. The police chased the truck from the four-lane Borghat Bypass and managed to seize the truck loaded with Burmese cigarettes near Nonoi on NH - 36.

The police seized a huge quantity of Burmese cigarettes from the truck. The police also arrested one smuggler identified as Tapas Biswas, involved in the cigarette smuggling racket.

Police seized 5,82,000 sticks of Burmese cigarettes from the smuggler. The market value of the seized cigarettes is estimated to be worth around Rs 40 lakh. The registration number of the seized truck is AS 03 AC 7700. For further investigation, the police are continuing to interrogate the arrested Tapas Biswas. However, the driver of the vehicle managed to escape.

Also Read: Guwahati: Azara Police seized illegal Burmese cigarettes worth over Rs 10 lakh