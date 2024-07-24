Assam: Large Squirrel Rescued in Kheroni by Forest Department

Kheroni: A large species of squirrel was rescued by the personnel of the forest department from the Kheroni region of the West Karbi Anglong district of Assam. The animal reportedly became a menace in the locality, so the local people called in the personnel from the forest department to take control of the situation.

The incident took place in the Nihang village under the Kheroni Police Station of the West Karbi Anglong district. The wild animal had reportedly attacked the poultry like chickens and ducks reared by the villagers. This became a major cause for concern for the villagers of Nihang. As such, they decided to trap the animal and informed the Kheroni Forest Department regarding the matter. A team from the Kheroni Forest Department arrived at the location and took the trapped animal with the plan to release it in the wild.

Previously a similar incident had taken place in the neighbouring state of Arunachal Pradesh. In the Papum district, a small Indian civet is rescued. A team jointly operated by the Pakke Tiger Reserve (PTR) and the Wildlife Trust of India, is given rehabilitation to the two-month-old civet.

The civet is kept at the Itanagar Biological Park and now it is moved to the CBRC ON 28th June. The preliminary examination has revealed the civets' weakness and also informed them to be stressed. There is an essential for utmost care and treatment at the CBRC. It is also informed that its intensive treatment has led to signs of improvement in its health. The normal eating habits and a healthy appetite are observed

According to sources the authorities have said they are on the verge of sending the civet back to its wild and following a soft release of protocol.