Assam: Late Bhubaneshwari Devi Honored with Book Titled ‘Smriti Matho Robo Sanchay’ Release Ceremony in Nagaon

Nagaon: Late Bhubaneshwari Devi, president of the women’s group of “South Hoybar Gaon Kalangpar Nath-Yogi Namghar”, a prominent social worker and a pious woman of South Hoybargaon, Nagaon, was commemorated on Thursday. The book ‘Smriti Matho Rob Sanchay’ was released by the president of the Namghar, Jairam Nath at a function. The book was edited by prominent agriculture expert, writer and poet Mamoni (Devi) Hazarika and moderated by people’s science activist, writer and poet Mowsam Hazarika. The function was attended by family members of Late Bhuvaneshwari Devi and more than 200 people, stated a press release.

