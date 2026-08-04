Assam: Late-night bar operations raise safety concerns among Dibrugarh residents

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Growing concerns are being voiced by residents of Dibrugarh over the operation of bars late into the night, with locals alleging that frequent incidents of drunken brawls and public disorder are creating an atmosphere of fear in the city.

On Sunday night, a commotion broke out on H.S. Road after an argument between a group of youths allegedly under the influence of alcohol escalated into a violent fight. Eyewitnesses said the clash created panic in the area before police arrived to bring the situation under control.

Residents claim that H.S. Road was once considered a peaceful locality, but the increasing number of late-night bar operations has led to a rise in incidents of fighting, drunken behaviour and reckless driving. They allege that such occurrences have become increasingly common in recent months.

Locals have also expressed concern over the safety of women, stating that many now feel uneasy stepping out at night due to fears of sudden disturbances or violent altercations.

A senior resident recalled that a few months ago, videos showing intoxicated young women on Dibrugarh's footpaths went viral on social media, drawing criticism and raising questions about the city's changing social environment. Since then, several videos of violent clashes have also surfaced, adding to public anxiety.

Citizens have questioned the effectiveness of enforcement against establishments allegedly operating late into the night. They argue that after Dibrugarh was accorded the status of Assam's second capital, stronger law enforcement and stricter monitoring of nightlife were expected.

Residents have urged the district administration and police to ensure strict compliance with permitted operating hours for bars, intensify night patrols and take effective measures to maintain law and order and restore public confidence.

Police officials had not issued any official statement on the incident or the allegations at the time of filing this report.

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