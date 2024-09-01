Assam Launches 10-Day Healthcare Camps to Combat Childhood Heart and Blood Disorders

GUWAHATI: The state government of Assam has undertaken a big healthcare initiative with the launching of a series of special camps for identification and treatment of childhood heart and blood disorders. In fact, ten days from September 1 to 10, one such camp forms a part of this elaborate effort to ensure that not a single child in Assam suffers owing to any critical illness that has gone untreated.

Initiated by Chief Minister Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma, the campaign has been launched to ensure urgent health needs for children across the state. In one recent post on X, CM Sarma said, "1 altogether 10 September, we are organizing special camps to identify children with heart & blood-related illnesses & chalk out their treatment plan."

A call has been given to all parents in Assam to bring their children to the nearest screening camps. All health facilities will be provided at the camps. Children aged 0-14 years requiring bone marrow transplantation, leukemia, thalassemia, and other rare blood-related ailments will be given emphasis, while necessary medical care will be provided to children aged 0-18 years, suffering from Congenital Heart Disease.

Such camps will ensure that all the identified children with such conditions undergo the required treatment. The children will be referred to assigned hospitals where they can receive the specialized treatment required, for further medical assistance.

A day-to-day schedule for the screening camps was announced, to be conducted across a wide array of districts in Assam. The camps will start on September 1 at GMCH in Kamrup Metro and Kamrup districts. Then, they will be conducted across other medical colleges and hospitals such as Nalbari, Barpeta, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Nagaon, Tezpur, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Silchar, and Diphu to reach most corners of the state.

Each of these camps will function for one day in their respective places so that both urban and rural children are screened. As the government puts it, it's not only a diagnostic but a comprehensive care initiative-one effort to build a strong healthcare network that will see to it that no child is left behind in Assam.