Assam: Sarbananda Sonowal Champions Grassroots Talent at Assam Weightlifting Championships

GUWAHATI: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal attended the '52nd Assam State Weightlifting Championships' organised in Dibrugarh on Saturday, August 31, 2024. The championship, held at the multipurpose indoor sports auditorium in Milan Nagar, drew in a boisterous crowd of people all set to experience raw strength and finesse from Assam's finest weightlifters.

The competition, which got underway on August 29, will serve as the selection ground for Assam's state team bound for the National Games. This championship was an important activity regarding scouting and harnessing young talent from the region. Organized by the Assam Weightlifting Association in collaboration with the Dibrugarh District Weightlifting Association and the Assamese Association, this four-day competition started on August 29.

Among the zealous participants and spectators, Sonowal-who is an avid supporter of sports and physical fitness-nailed the fact that weightlifting as a sport not only shows raw strength but symbolizes dedication and discipline to such a feat at both national and international levels.

"The Assam State Weightlifting Championships are not a competition but a forum where potential young athletes get a chance to shine and their potentials are celebrated," Sonowal said. He also praised the Dibrugarh District Weightlifting Association for arranging such an enormous opportunity for athletes to show up their skill.

A call to sports entrepreneurs and sportspersons to pay special attention to weightlifting was the hallmark of the speech of Sonowal. He firmly believes that immense potentiality lies among the athletes from Assam and Northeast to create a dent in global standards. "With proper focus and hard work, our sportspersons are capable of achieving excellence not only at the national level but also internationally," he asserted.

Sonowal emphasized the integration of sports, culture, and education right from the grassroots level beyond the immediate scope of the competition. "These three pillars, sport, culture, and education, together provide holistic development to the youth. By encouraging them toward sports since childhood, we are building not only physically fit but also mentally strong and healthy citizens," he said.

While competitors were lifting their way to glory at these Championships, the words of Sonowal brought forth the power of sports to inspire, bind, and even transform. That is a message he finally drives across: sport is the elixir of life, and its rewards go much beyond the field, enriching body and mind.