Assam Launches ₹500-Crore Industrial Subsidy Portal Under UNNATI 2026

The Government of Assam launched the online portal for the Assam State Capital Investment Subsidy Scheme on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at Janata Bhawan in Dispur, Guwahati. Industries Minister Bimal Borah launched the application facility under the UNNATI 2026 initiative.

The portal enables eligible manufacturing units to apply for state-funded capital assistance. The initiative is intended to support industrial investment and strengthen Assam's manufacturing sector under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In a statement shared on X, Borah described the initiative as opening a new horizon for Assam's industrial growth. He highlighted the ₹500-crore scheme as part of the state's effort to build a self-reliant economy under the Chief Minister's leadership.

The state government has earmarked ₹500 crore for the scheme over five years. The subsidy amount depends on whether an industrial unit falls within Zone A or Zone B.

Under the scheme, eligible manufacturing units in Zone A, covering industrially advanced districts, can receive a subsidy of 30% on eligible investments in plant and machinery. The maximum assistance available under this category is capped at ₹5 crore.

Units located in Zone B, which covers industrially backward districts or blocks, can receive a higher subsidy of 50% on eligible plant and machinery investment. The maximum subsidy for these units is ₹7.50 crore. The differentiated rates provide higher capital assistance to eligible units in less industrially developed areas.

The scheme covers sectors where GST is applicable. An important eligibility condition is that the required documentation must have been completed on or before September 30, 2026.

The subsidy will not be distributed as a single upfront payment. Instead, the Government of Assam will release the approved assistance in five equal annual instalments after the industrial unit begins commercial production. This payment structure links the release of financial assistance to the commencement of commercial operations.

Manufacturing units seeking support should check their eligibility, investment details and documentation requirements through the newly launched online application portal.

The state initiative follows the early exhaustion of Assam's ₹2,400-crore central allocation under the UNNATI 2024 programme. Following the exhaustion of the allocation, registrations under the central programme were suspended.

Against this backdrop, the Assam government stepped in with its own notified and state-funded subsidy arrangement to support eligible manufacturing units. The ₹500-crore State Capital Investment Subsidy Scheme under UNNATI 2026 provides a separate mechanism for eligible units to seek capital assistance from the state government.

The online portal now provides the application channel for manufacturers covered by the scheme

With different subsidy rates for industrially advanced and backward areas, the scheme establishes two levels of capital support for eligible manufacturing investments.

The state government's five-year financial commitment is intended to assist manufacturing units investing in plant and machinery. The launch of the online portal marks the opening of the application process for businesses meeting the prescribed conditions.