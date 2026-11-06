Indian Railways to Roll Out 'Ghar se Ghar Tak' Doorstep Parcel Delivery Across 8 Cities

Guwahati: Indian Railways is set to transform its freight operations by launching a comprehensive door-to-door parcel delivery service, named Ghar se Ghar Tak, across eight major metropolitan hubs. The service is scheduled to officially launch on December 26, 2026, when the dedicated 'Rail Parcel' mobile app will become available for public download, allowing customers to begin booking doorstep pickups.

Orchestrated by the Railway Board, the initial phase will span Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Pune. Building on the success of a localized pilot program introduced under the South Central Railway zone in February 2026, the nationwide expansion introduces an integrated, app-driven logistical framework, eliminating the need to physically visit station booking counters.

According to the latest policy guidelines issued this week, the operation will function on a co-branding model between Indian Railways and contracted Logistics Service Providers (LSPs). While the LSPs will handle first-mile doorstep pickups and last-mile deliveries using their own fleets, the railways will manage the inter-city rail transit using traditional SLR coaches and parcel vans.

The digital ecosystem will allow customers to schedule pickups, clear digital payments, track their shipments via real-time GPS integration, and generate digital forwarding notes. To ensure structural efficiency, the booking window will open 15 days prior to the scheduled train departure and will strictly close 24 hours before the journey begins.

The service is designed to handle both non-perishable goods and specialized cargo, including electrical appliances, furniture, industrial machinery, and two-wheelers. Additionally, specific temperature-controlled protocols are being finalized for perishable items like fruits, vegetables, and food products to minimize transit waste.

Senior railway officials stated that the dynamic pricing structure would account for both the rail freight and the local LSP transportation charges. Following the stabilizing of operations in these eight base cities, the ministry plans to scale the service to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities sequentially.