Assam Launches Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme, Offering Placements In Top Companies

GUWAHATI: The Government of Assam’s Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship Department has rolled out the Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme (Pilot Project 2024-25).

3,523 internship positions have been allotted to Assam as part of this nationwide initiative that aims to provide internship opportunities to 1.25 lakh youth across India.

The initiative provides job seekers the opportunity to gain hands-on experience through placements in India’s top 500 companies. This exposure to leading organizations is designed to enhance the professional skills and industry knowledge of the interns.

A monthly stipend of Rs. 5,000 will be given to the interns for a duration of 12 months, complemented by a one-time allowance of Rs. 6,000.