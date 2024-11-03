Assam: Miscreants Attack BJP Worker, Congress Offices Vandalized In Samaguri

SAMAGURI: Unidentified assailants brutally attacked a BJP worker in Assam’s Samaguri during the late hours of November 2, leaving him grievously injured.
The horrific incident unfolded when the victim identified as Akbar Ali was riding his motorcycle home from the Kesakhaiti market in Samaguri when he was suddenly ambushed by unknown miscreants.
He was immediately taken to Kawaimari Hospital but due to the severity of the injuries, he was later referred to Nagaon for advanced medical treatment.
Meanwhile, in a separate incident, three Congress party offices were vandalized the same night, further aggravating the tense situation.
Witness accounts report that a large group of miscreants—estimated to be over a hundred—arrived in vehicles and stormed the offices located in Laokhowa Shanti Bazar, 4 No Bogamukh, and 6 No Bogamukh, inflicting extensive damage and destruction.
Reports suggest that the attackers demolished the Congress offices, sparking local tensions.
These violent outbreaks have raised serious concerns regarding the safety and well-being of its residents in the region, prompting local law enforcement and administrative officials to intervene.
Amidst the unrest, an investigation has been launched by the police to dig deeper into both the incidents with community members expressing growing concerns over the escalation of politically motivated violence.