Assam: Miscreants Attack BJP Worker, Congress Offices Vandalized In Samaguri

SAMAGURI: Unidentified assailants brutally attacked a BJP worker in Assam’s Samaguri during the late hours of November 2, leaving him grievously injured.

The horrific incident unfolded when the victim identified as Akbar Ali was riding his motorcycle home from the Kesakhaiti market in Samaguri when he was suddenly ambushed by unknown miscreants.

He was immediately taken to Kawaimari Hospital but due to the severity of the injuries, he was later referred to Nagaon for advanced medical treatment.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, three Congress party offices were vandalized the same night, further aggravating the tense situation.