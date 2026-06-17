Assam launches ‘Stop Diarrhoea Campaign-2026’ to curb child deaths, boost hygiene awareness

CORRESPONDENTS

DIBRUGARH/TEZPUR: In line with the directive of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the 'Stop Diarrhoea Campaign-2026' was launched across Assam on Tuesday, including in Dibrugarh and Sonitpur districts, with the objective of preventing diarrhoeal diseases, a major cause of child mortality, and improving child health outcomes.

The campaign, which will run from June 16 to July 31, aims to reduce mortality and morbidity among children under five years of age due to diarrhoeal diseases. The main slogan of the campaign is: "Diarrhoea ki Roktham, Safai aur ORS se rakhen apna dhyaan" (Prevention of diarrhoea, maintain hygiene and take care with ORS).

In Dibrugarh, the district-level programme was launched at Jyoti Nagar Ayushman Arogya Mandir, while in Sonitpur, the launch was held at Nahorani Grant Ayushman Arogya Mandir in Rangapara. During awareness sessions, health workers educated participants about the symptoms of diarrhoea and the preventive measures necessary to protect children from the disease.

As part of the campaign, Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) packets and awareness materials will be distributed through health facilities and frontline workers. In Sonitpur district alone, 88,542 children in the 0-5 years age group have been targeted for ORS distribution.

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