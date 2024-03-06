Assam Launches ‘Tourist Police’ for Enhanced Visitor Safety

GUWAHATI: Following a notable increase in the number of visitors to the state since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, Assam is introducing a dedicated “tourist police” force to ensure the safety and security of tourists.

The state's tourism department aims to establish tourist police units, stations, and other essential infrastructure to safeguard the well-being of tourists.

The new Assam Tourism (Development and Registration) Bill, 2024, recently passed by the state assembly, includes the introduction of the "tourist police" scheme