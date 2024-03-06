Assam Launches ‘Tourist Police’ for Enhanced Visitor Safety

GUWAHATI: Following a notable increase in the number of visitors to the state since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, Assam is introducing a dedicated “tourist police” force to ensure the safety and security of tourists.
The state's tourism department aims to establish tourist police units, stations, and other essential infrastructure to safeguard the well-being of tourists.
The new Assam Tourism (Development and Registration) Bill, 2024, recently passed by the state assembly, includes the introduction of the "tourist police" scheme
According to a senior official, this initiative is intended to create a complete framework for the tourism sector, which includes a requirement for all accommodation facilities to register with the tourism department.
Many states in India, such as Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, and Uttar Pradesh, have already established tourist police forces.
Although the implementation is in its early stages in Assam, the official assured that it would be initiated promptly. The tourist police will check different tourist spots to make sure visitors are safe.
The tourist police scheme was initially rolled out across the country in 2022, following directives from the Union Ministry of Tourism to all states and Union territories.
This initiative entails cooperation with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) to establish standard operating procedures, develop training programs, and propose uniforms for tourist police officers.
Assam has been a popular tourist destination known for its rich biodiversity, tea gardens, and cultural heritage. The state has made efforts to attract more tourists by improving infrastructure and promoting its unique attractions.
In 2023, Assam welcomed 98.31 lakh tourists, including 98.12 lakh domestic visitors and 18,946 foreign tourists. This marked a significant increase from 2022, when the state received a total of 17.03 lakh tourists, comprising 17.02 lakh domestic tourists and 1,231 foreign visitors.
