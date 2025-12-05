Assam: LBSNAA Director reviews administrative functioning in Sivasagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The Director of Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Sriram Taranikanti, visited Sivasagar and attended a meeting held at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s office on Wednesday.

The meeting, chaired by the LBSNAA Director, in presence of Sivasagar District Commissioner Aayush Garg, heads of various government departments, featured detailed discussions on key administrative matters. During the meeting, Taranikanti engaged in a detailed interaction with the officials and discussed multiple issues related to district administration. During his address, the Director shared several insightful recommendations aimed at strengthening administrative transparency, enhancing public service delivery, improving departmental performance, and ensuring effective implementation of welfare schemes.

The meeting was attended by Chief Executive Officer of Sivasagar Zilla Parishad Satish Chandra Thakuria, District Development Commissioner Pabitra Kumar Das, Additional District Commissioner Geetalee Dowarah, Additional Superintendent of Police Moidul Islam, and assistant commissioners KN Chandana Jahnavi, Shubhajit Khound, and Ganesh Chandra Baro. Senior officials and heads of various government departments were also present.

