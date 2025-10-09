Assam: Leak Detected During Trial Run of Gandhibagh OHR; Authorities Assure No Damage

SILCHAR: A wave of panic swept through parts of the Gandhibagh locality as residents witnessed an unexpected water leak during a trial run of the newly constructed Overhead Reservoir (OHR) under Zone 3A. The reservoir, a key component of the area’s upgraded water supply infrastructure, had recently undergone successful hydro testing.
As part of the standard commissioning process, it was subsequently filled and connected to the distribution network to conduct a trial run. However, to the dismay of local citizens, four leakage points were identified, prompting fear and confusion among the public.
Authorities quickly responded to the incident, reassuring the public that the situation was controlled without any damage to life or property. The leakages, though alarming, were part of a critical phase in the commissioning process known as “System Stabilization,” which involves pressurizing the entire network—including both House Service Connections (HSC) and the main pipelines—to detect any structural vulnerabilities and ensure the effective delivery of water to all terminal points.
Officials emphasized that no pipeline burst had occurred, countering widespread rumors and clarifying that the leaks were not the result of any catastrophic failure. Instead, the purpose of the trial run was precisely to uncover and address such issues before the official launch of regular water supply operations.