Assam: Leak Detected During Trial Run of Gandhibagh OHR; Authorities Assure No Damage

SILCHAR: A wave of panic swept through parts of the Gandhibagh locality as residents witnessed an unexpected water leak during a trial run of the newly constructed Overhead Reservoir (OHR) under Zone 3A. The reservoir, a key component of the area’s upgraded water supply infrastructure, had recently undergone successful hydro testing.

As part of the standard commissioning process, it was subsequently filled and connected to the distribution network to conduct a trial run. However, to the dismay of local citizens, four leakage points were identified, prompting fear and confusion among the public.