Assam: Leakage from OIL well at Dighaltarang Tea Estate, Tinsukia District

Dibrugarh: An incident of leakage was reported at the X-Mas Tree of well no. BGN#24, located at Dighaltarang Tea Estate, Tinsukia District in Assam at around 11:30 PM on April 9.

OIL personnel rushed to the site and controlled the leak at around 2:20 AM today. District administration was informed regarding the incident and officials from the administration arrived at the site to assess and address the situation. Proactively, fire service was mobilised, and fire service crew is kept stand by. Upon examination, a hole was discoveredon the flow path from the X-MasTree and the same is under investigation. Gas and crude oil had spread out over nearby areas located within approximately 100 mt. from the wellsite. An on-site assessment team of OIL is formed to assess the affected areas immediately. The OIL team is taking up measures for remediation of the affected area.

An internal enquiry is being conducted for a thorough investigation and OIL reassures that the well is in completely controlled & closed condition and there is no point of panic for the same.

