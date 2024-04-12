Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with pomp and gaiety in Udalguri district

Tangla: Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with pomp and gaiety in Tangla and its surrounding areas including Panery, Dimakuchi, Garuajhar, Ghagra and other localities in the Udalguri district on Thursday .Men and children draped in ethnic dresses visited Eidgahsof the region for special prayers to mark culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan.

Hundreds of Muslims participated in the special prayers held in the Bara Masjid IdgahMaidan in BanseriaEidgahMaidan of Tangla . Special sermons were delivered on the uniqueness and importance of Ramzan fasting and asked theparticipants to work towards peace. Children were also seen gripped in festive mood and dressed in colourful attires visiting households.The highlight of Ramzan Eid is the special Fitra being given to the poor. This charity is given on the day of Eid to enable even the underprivileged to participate in the celebrations. Muslims before attending prayers distributed the alms.In an unique gesture of communal harmony members of other communities also offered greetings to their Muslim friends outside Eidgahs along with visiting Muslim households for feasting on various delicacies.

