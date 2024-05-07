Assam: Lecture on ‘Cultivation of Brain for Future’ delivered at Tyagbir Hem Baruah College

JAMUGURIHAT: A lecture was delivered recently by Dr Ajit Kumar Dutta, head of department of Education, Biswanath College at Tyagbir Hem Baruah College on the topic ‘Cultivation of Brain for Future’ on Saturday. During his deliberation, Dr Dutta explained the relation existing between Intelligence Quotient (IQ) and Emotional Quotient (EQ) and told that many persons having high IQ are very poor in EQ which leads to the arise of various problems in personal and social life. He advised the students to rely more on the capability of their brain than on the electronic gadgets for their personal development and explore different avenues in their life for proper cultivation of the brain like music, poetry, physical activities etc. He also spoke extensively on the challenges created by wide spread application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in different spheres of life and how in the wake of such changes they must try to explore their own talent and creativity.

Swapnalima Chaudhury from Chatia College also spoke on the occasion as an invited guest and hoped that with their insightful reflections, intellectual probings the students of the college would be able to overcome the challenges of the present era and find out proper ways in life.

The programme was inaugurated with a Borgeet performed by Anjumoni Saikia, a student of the college and chaired by Dr Dinesh Chandra Das, head of the department of Education. At the outset of the programme Dr Mukut Kumar Sonowal spoke on the objectives of the programme and told how the department has been putting efforts for years to guide the students in the present context of confusions and challenges. Dr Anju Chhetri, Vice Principal of the college initiating the discussion told that such discussions on cultivation have become imperative and lauded the efforts of the department in this concern. The programme came to a close with a vote of thanks offered by Dulmoni Nath, Assistant Professor of department of Education. Previously a modern Assamese song was performed by Sandeepa Sen.

Also Read: Assam: 6th annual Poi-Pi-Hu programme organized in Ikarani

Also Watch: