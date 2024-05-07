Assam: 6th annual Poi-Pi-Hu programme organized in Ikarani

DEMOW: Under the patronage of Ikarani, Naharhabi Laguabari Gaon people, the sixth annual Poi-Pi-Hu 2024 programme was organized in Ikarani, Naharhabi-Laguabari Middle English School premises recently. Different programmes such as the plantation of saplings, hoisting of Bihuwan, egg fight were held. After that the Poi-Pi-Hu programme was organized. The Lailung Kham dance, Husori, Dhol Badan, Pepa Badan, Bihu Dance were performed. The local women performed Jeng Bihu. The Husori teams performed Bihu.

