Assam: Lehugaon Raax Mahotsav begins Silver Jubilee Celebrations

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The Greater Lehugaon Sarbajanin Raax Mahotsav, one of Upper Assam’s largest open-air Ras festivals, formally launched its Silver Jubilee celebrations on Sunday with the installation of the sacred Lai Khunta at Barhamathuri field in Biswanath.

The ceremony was led by Kandarpa Hazarika, working president of the Silver Jubilee Celebration Committee, amid devotional chants and traditional Gayan-Bayan performances.

Earlier, over 200 devotees carried the Lai Khunta from Lehugaon Barnamghar to the festival venue in a religious procession accompanied by ten pairs of Gayan-Bayan performers and Hari Naam chanting. The event reflected the community’s devotion, unity and commitment to preserving cultural traditions.

The five-day Silver Jubilee Raax Mahotsav will be held at Barhamathuri field from November 21, generating considerable enthusiasm among residents.

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