Assam: Mangaldai Gears Up for Shri Krishna Raax Mahotsav With Elaborate Preparations

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MANGALDAI: The Mangaldai Sanatan Dharma Sabha has made elaborate preparations for the Shri Krishna Raax Mahotsav, which has been propagating the spiritual tradition of Lord Krishna. The special attraction of the forthcoming 47th Mangaldai Shri Shri Krishna Raax Mahotsav will be a live Raax performance.

To conduct the Raax festival smoothly, a celebration committee has been formed with retired Secretary Haren Kakati as President, industrialist Rajiv Kumar Deka as Working President, Lakshan Saharia, Ashok Bhargava and Uday Narayan Gupta as general secretaries, and a main committee has been formed with 13 vice-presidents. It may be mentioned that this time the Mangaldoi Raax festival is proposed to be observed for 11 days.

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