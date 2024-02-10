Assam: Leopard attacks 7-year-old in Doigrong area of Golaghat district

GOLAGHAT: A seven-year-old boy was injured by a leopard at Kathani Bagan in Doigrong area of Golaghat district on Thursday evening. The child, identified as Rahul Urang, son of Niranjan Orang, was seriously injured when he was attacked by the leopard while he was playing with his friends in the Shyamraipur Tea Estate playground. After witnessing the incident, Rahul Urang’s life was saved by his friend.

The leopard came out of the bushes of the forest. And seeing this horrific scene, Rahul’s friend attacked the leopard with stones and drove it away. Rahul, who sustained injuries in the attack, was admitted to Kathni Hospital by some locals but was referred to the Shaheed Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital in Golaghat for better treatment.

Also Read: Assam: Youth Deepak Bora from Merapani is missing

Also Watch: