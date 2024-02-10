Assam: Youth Deepak Bora from Merapani is missing

GOLAGHAT : Deepak Bora, a young man from Merapani, has been missing since Sunday. Family members said that in search of employment, Deepak Bora left for Kerala from his home Merapani last Sunday. But on the way he was went missing from Visakhapatnam. Deepak Bora, a youth from Indrapur in Merapani, went missing from Visakhapatnam station when he was on his way to Kerala by train along with his friends.

The family members contacted the youths who had gone with Deepak Bora, but they did not get any clue. The family has already informed the police about the incident and requested them to contact the number 93656 53282 if any person finds the person. It is to be noted that the number of missing youths of Assam who are looking for employment is increasing day by day.

