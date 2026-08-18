Assam: Leopard attacks tea garden worker in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A 42-year-old tea garden worker was injured after being attacked by a leopard at Lakribam Tea Estate in Tingkhong, Dibrugarh, on Sunday night, triggering fresh concerns among residents over the growing presence of leopards in the locality.

The victim, identified as Nakul Goraik, was walking along a road inside the tea garden when the leopard suddenly attacked him. He sustained injuries to his shoulders, hand and leg and is currently undergoing treatment at the Tingkhong Tea Estate hospital.

Recounting the frightening incident, Goraik said the animal gave him no time to react. "It appeared out of nowhere and leapt at me. I tumbled three times before I could even understand what was happening," he said. He added that he managed to escape after raising an alarm. "I started shouting as loudly as I could. It was only after I raised a hue and cry that the leopard fled into the bushes," he said.

Also Read: Leopard Triggers Panic in Demow Village After Attacking Resident