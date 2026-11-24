A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A male leopard is battling for survival after being brutally assaulted by a group of villagers following an attack that left five people injured at Lezai Dewanbari village in Dibrugarh district on Monday.

The big cat, which sustained severe injuries after being repeatedly beaten with sticks and bamboo poles by angry villagers, is in a critical condition and remains unconscious. Forest officials said that veterinarians from the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) were treating the animal, with efforts underway to stabilise its condition.

Dibrugarh Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Nandha Kumar said that the leopard was still alive and receiving veterinary care. The incident took place on Monday morning when villagers spotted the leopard in a paddy field while harvesting activities were underway. The sighting triggered panic among residents, who initially attempted to drive the animal away before informing the Forest Department.

Forest personnel subsequently reached the spot with a net to capture the leopard. However, villagers alleged that the team arrived ill-equipped, without adequate equipment to safely handle the rescue operation. The situation took a dangerous turn when the leopard managed to tear through the net and escape, attacking people gathered at the spot. Five villagers sustained injuries in the ensuing attack.

The injured have been identified as Fuleswar Das, Rupeswar Das, Kulamon Das, Utpal Das, and Nipu Das. All five were admitted to Lezai Model Hospital for treatment.

Following the attack, a group of enraged villagers armed with sticks and bamboo poles turned on the animal and repeatedly assaulted it, leaving it critically injured. The leopard was initially believed to have been killed in the assault, but forest officials subsequently clarified that it was still alive and receiving treatment. The incident has triggered widespread concern among animal lovers and wildlife activists, who have questioned the handling of the rescue operation and the subsequent assault on the animal.