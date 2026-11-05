Assam: Leopard captured after weeks of terror in Dibrugarh's Maijan tea estate

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A full-grown leopard that had been terrorising residents of Maijan tea estate in Dibrugarh district was captured by the Dibrugarh Forest Department on Wednesday, bringing an end to weeks of fear among local villagers.

According to reports, the leopard had been frequently entering the tea estate and nearby residential areas, attacking domestic animals, including cows, goats, chickens, and dogs belonging to several families. The repeated incidents had created panic among residents, who feared further attacks.

In response to the growing concern, officials of the Dibrugarh Forest Department installed a cage in the affected area on Tuesday as part of a planned operation to capture the animal.

The operation proved successful on Wednesday when the leopard was trapped inside the cage set up by the forest team.

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