Assam: Leopard captured in Tingkhong village after 18 months of fear

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A large female leopard was finally captured in a cage at No. 1 Nachani Jokai village in Tingkhong on Saturday, bringing temporary relief to residents who have been living in fear of leopard attacks for nearly one-and-a-half years.

Leopards have been creating panic in the village and adjoining areas by repeatedly attacking and killing livestock, including cattle and goats.

Residents said the animals have even been spotted attacking livestock during the daytime, raising serious concerns over the safety of both people and their animals. In an effort to protect their livestock and prevent further attacks, local youths installed a cage in the village on Saturday afternoon. In a surprising turn of events, a large female leopard was trapped inside the cage within just 30 minutes of it being set up.

Following the capture, Forest Department personnel took charge of the situation and made arrangements to release the leopard in a suitable dense forest area. However, residents said the threat has not completely subsided. According to locals, at least three more leopards have been heard roaring and creating panic at the other end of the village.

Concerned over the continued presence of the animals, residents have urged the Forest Department to install three more cages at strategic locations in the middle and far end of the village to prevent further attacks and ensure the safety of villagers and their livestock.

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