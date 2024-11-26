Assam: Leopard Spreading Fear in Charigaon Captured, Set For Release Post Health Check

JORHAT: A leopard was creating a tyranny of terror near Charigaon in Jorhat’s northeastern outskirts, and was successfully caged by forest department officials early Tuesday morning.
According to reports, the leopard had been attacking domestic animals of the area and people were frightened following many such incidents occurring. After receiving complaints from villagers, the forest department set up a cage with live bait for two consecutive nights.
The forest department was finally successful in trapping the leopard early Tuesday morning, with villagers breathing a sigh of relief.
The forest department assured to release the leopard into the wild after the leopard is carried out with mandatory health checks by the veterinarians.
Meanwhile, earlier this month, a full-grown Royal Bengal Tiger has caused serious injuries to a rural farmer of village Badali Borali gaon under Shyampur Police Station in Darrang district in broad daylight on 17 November.
The injured farmer, namely Omar Ali, while reaping the harvest in a paddy field was attacked by a tiger all of a sudden, jumping on him from behind, causing his injuries. The villagers, on seeing the attack, raised a hue and cry and immediately shifted him to Mangaldai Civil Hospital for better treatment.
The tiger straying out of Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve (ONPTR) after attacking the farmer has been roaming in village No. 4 Arimari under Kharupetia Police Station. The police and forest officials have already reached No. 4 Armimari to cage the tiger. The same tiger earlier on November 8 had attacked a village woman of village Baghpori under Dhula Police Station.