Assam: Leopard Spreading Fear in Charigaon Captured, Set For Release Post Health Check

JORHAT: A leopard was creating a tyranny of terror near Charigaon in Jorhat’s northeastern outskirts, and was successfully caged by forest department officials early Tuesday morning.

According to reports, the leopard had been attacking domestic animals of the area and people were frightened following many such incidents occurring. After receiving complaints from villagers, the forest department set up a cage with live bait for two consecutive nights.

The forest department was finally successful in trapping the leopard early Tuesday morning, with villagers breathing a sigh of relief.

The forest department assured to release the leopard into the wild after the leopard is carried out with mandatory health checks by the veterinarians.