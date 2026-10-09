Assam: LGBI airport completes five years under AAHL, eyes further growth

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) on Thursday completed five years of commercial operations under Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), marking a period of expansion in air connectivity and passenger-handling capacity in the Northeast.

AAHL took over the operations of the airport on October 8, 2021. Since then, the airport has expanded its connectivity to various parts of the country and international destinations, strengthening Guwahati’s position as an aviation hub for the Northeast.

A major development during the period was the commissioning of the new Terminal 2 in February this year. The terminal has increased the airport’s annual passenger-handling capacity to 13.1 million. The airport handled 7.01 million passengers in 2025.

The new terminal incorporates elements of the region’s cultural heritage, including the use of around 140 metric tonnes of bamboo in its architecture and design. The Arrival Village at the terminal also reflects the cultural and architectural traditions of the Northeast. The terminal has been included in the 2026 Prix Versailles World’s Most Beautiful Airports list.

The airport has also undertaken initiatives relating to rainwater harvesting, water conservation, waste management, and energy efficiency as part of its sustainability measures.

Also Read: IndiGo to Shift All Flight Operations to LGBIA’s New Integrated Terminal T2 from July 20