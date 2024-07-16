Assam Lifts Restrictions In Kaziranga Highway Due To Flood Recovery

KAZIRANGA: As the flood situation improves, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that the travel restrictions imposed due to the flood-induced crisis will be lifted along the Kaziranga stretch of the national highway, with immediate effect.

Amidst improving flood conditions in Kaziranga, light motor vehicles and buses have been allowed to use this route under normal conditions but these vehicles traveling through the area will have to comply with the speed limits enforced.

As far as trucks are concerned, they will be permitted to travel only in convoy.

The Assam CM took to the micro-blogging site 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) to inform about this decision.