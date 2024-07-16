Assam Lifts Restrictions In Kaziranga Highway Due To Flood Recovery

KAZIRANGA: As the flood situation improves, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that the travel restrictions imposed due to the flood-induced crisis will be lifted along the Kaziranga stretch of the national highway, with immediate effect.
Amidst improving flood conditions in Kaziranga, light motor vehicles and buses have been allowed to use this route under normal conditions but these vehicles traveling through the area will have to comply with the speed limits enforced.
As far as trucks are concerned, they will be permitted to travel only in convoy.
The Assam CM took to the micro-blogging site 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) to inform about this decision.
"In view of the improvement in the overall flood situation, from today, light motor vehicles and buses will be allowed to move through the Kaziranga section of the national highway normally, subject to speed restrictions. However, trucks will be allowed to move only in a convoy," CM Sarma's post on X stated.
This decision was taken after it was found that the devastating situation that wreaked havoc in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve due to floods is gradually getting better and normalcy is slowly getting restored.
Earlier on June 1, diversions were put in place in order to ensure the safety of wildlife displaced by floods seeking shelter outside the park.
Notably, floods in Assam had claimed lives of 174 animals including 10 rhinos in Kaziranga National Park, officials said.
Field Director of Kaziranga National Park Sonali Ghosh said, “Ten rhinos and 164 other animals died in flood in the park this year so far.”
“144 hog deer, ten rhinos, two Swamp Deer, and two Sambar drowned in flood water while two Hog Deer died in vehicle hit. On the other hand, 13 animals including nine hog deer, one each Swamp Deer, otter(Pup), Rhesus Macaque, Scops Owl died under care,” Sonali Ghosh added.
She further went on to inform that during the flood-induced crisis, park authority and forest department rescued 135 animals including two rhinos and elephants.