Assam: Father-Son Duo Arrested for Illicit Ganja Possession in Assam

GUWAHATI: In significant crackdown on drug trafficking father and son were arrested for possessing substantial quantity of illicit ganja at their residence in Banderdewa. Located within Assam’s North Lakhimpur district. Acting on intelligence inputs. A police team conducted an operation at their residence in No. 2 Dikrong Chapori. During the search, the team discovered approximately 40 kilograms of ganja in their possession.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Aditya Deuri and his son Mithun Deuri. The operation underscores ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to curb trafficking and distribution of narcotics in the region.

In related incident two women were arrested with 26 kilograms of ganja wrapped in 10 plastic-coated packets in Damcherra area of North Tripura district. The women were apprehended during a routine check. At East Narendra Nagar checkpoint in Damcherra. Sanjay Majumdar. The Officer-in-Charge of Damcherra police station provided details of the arrest.

The suspects identified as Azmiri Begum from Bihar and Shalini Das from West Bengal aroused suspicion during inspection. Upon searching their bags police discovered several plastic-wrapped packets of cannabis. The women were promptly arrested. They were charged under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Preliminary investigations revealed duo had traveled from Agartala to Panisagar by train. They then went to Damcherra by auto-rickshaw. Intending to enter Assam with contraband. Majumdar stated women were taken to police station. A thorough investigation has been initiated. To uncover further details about case.

These arrests highlight persistent efforts of law enforcement. To tackle drug menace in northeastern region of India. The seizure of such large quantities of ganja from multiple locations indicates widespread nature of drug trafficking networks.

Authorities are intensifying their vigilance and operations. They aim to dismantle these networks and bring culprits to justice. The recent arrests serve as stern warning to those involved in illegal drug trade should beware.