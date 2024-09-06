Assam: Lights Installed to Illuminate Dhola-Sadiya Bridge

Dibrugarh: The state government of Assam has undertaken the necessary steps to illuminate the Dhola Sadiya Bridge at night. The lack of proper lighting on the bridge had become a key cause of multiple accidents that had taken place on the bridge since its inauguration.

From Thursday, the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Bridge was given a new lighting system, enhancing visibility on the bridge. In response to strong local advocacy, the state government has also announced that the Dhola-Sadiya Bridge will be illuminated at night starting Thursday.

The Dhola-Sadiya Bridge, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 26, 2017, will now benefit from this new lighting, improving safety and visibility for commuters. Officially called the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Setu, this bridge serves as a very important communication link in the easternmost regions of the country.

Previously, a devastating accident took place near the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Setu which connects Dhola and Sadiya and is an essential part of the road connectivity between the two states. The accident led to the death of three people on the spot and led to severe traffic congestion. The bolero pickup is said to have been moving from Sadiya towards Tinsukuia while the dumper was from Doomdooma to Sadiya.

According to reports, a Bolero pickup had a head-on collision with a dumper causing the death of three people including a woman. The registration number of the dumper involved in the accident is AS 23 CC 1737 while the Bolero pickup is said to be a completely new vehicle. It was informed that two passengers were still stuck inside the debris of the pickup vehicle after the incident.

The police informed that a total number of five passengers were onboard the pickup vehicle when the accident took place. Three of them perished on the spot because of the accident, while two were stuck in the vehicle in an injured state. Police officials rescued the stuck passengers and admitted them to the Tinsukia Civil Hospital for medical care. Police teams from Saikhuwaghat and Sadiya reached the spot after the accident took place.