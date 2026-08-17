Assam: Lions Club of Kaziranga extends relief to flood-affected families

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Members of the Lions Club of Kaziranga came forward to support flood-affected families at Socolani Pathar, near Kakodonga, an area recently severely affected by the rising waters of the Brahmaputra and the adjoining Dhansiri riverbanks.

The club members packed and distributed essential relief and hygiene items, including phenyl, mosquito incense sticks, bathing soap, washing soap, ropes for hanging clothes, candles, bleaching powder, detergent powder, shampoo and other necessary hygiene products.

The affected residents have been facing considerable difficulties as floodwaters inundated their homes, forcing many families to depend on boats for commuting and accessing essential supplies. Understanding the urgent need for basic sanitation and hygiene materials, the Lions Club of Kaziranga undertook the relief initiative to provide immediate assistance to the affected community. Club members personally visited the affected area and handed over the relief materials to the residents. The initiative reflects the club’s continued commitment to serving communities during times of distress and extending humanitarian assistance to those affected by natural calamities.

The Lions Club of Kaziranga remains committed to its motto, “We Serve,” and will continue to undertake relief and community-service activities wherever assistance is needed.

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