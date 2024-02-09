Nagaon Sadar Veterinary Hospital organized animal health fair under Self Priority Fund 2023-24 at Bhutai- Pathori

NAGAON: Nagaon Sadar Veterinary Hospital in association with Pathori Veterinary Health Sub Centre organized an Animal Health Fair under Self Priority Fund 2023-24 at Bhutai- Pathori on Wednesday.

The fair was inaugurated by Dr Avindam Garg. While inaugurating, Dr Garg spoke on how to rear the domestic animals and also prescribed for medical care during seasonal diseases of the livestock and other animals like cow, goat etc. The veterinary physicians from the Nagaon Veterinary Hospital like Dr Mustafizur Ahmed, Dr Abhishek Anand distributed free medicines for various diseases of cows, goats, pigs and poultry among the cattle breeders of the areas and also carried out medical treatment of the animals during the fair.

The local animal breeders appreciated the initiatives of the department concerned and expected that the department of animal and veterinary would go on to conduct such programme in the days to come.

