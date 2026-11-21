Guwahati: The National Health Mission (NHM), Government of Assam, and Guwahati-based Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch the statewide implementation of the World Health Organization's SPECS 2030 initiative. Announced publicly on November 21, the programme aims to expand access to affordable refractive eye care across Assam.

The Assam SPECS 2030 initiative brings the WHO's global refractive eye care programme into the state's public health system through a partnership between NHM Assam and Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya (SSDN).

NHM Assam will serve as the programme owner and state-level implementing agency, while SSDN will act as the primary technical partner. The World Health Organization will provide global technical support and facilitate academic collaboration.

The public rollout details were announced on November 21, 2026, following an earlier strategic workshop in Guwahati. The formal agreement between the two implementing partners was signed on October 17.

The initiative aims to create a scalable model for integrating refractive eye care services into Assam's existing public health infrastructure.

The initial implementation will focus on three districts: Kamrup (Rural), Morigaon and Nagaon.

According to the programme details, school-going children and underserved rural communities are among the priority populations. Rising myopia rates among children have also informed the programme's focus on improving access to refractive services.

The initiative builds on Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya's community-based outreach model, with the objective of extending eye care services through the state's public health system.

The WHO initiative is structured around five core pillars: Services, Personnel, Education, Cost and Surveillance.

These pillars provide the framework for expanding access to refractive error services while addressing service delivery, workforce capacity, awareness, affordability and monitoring.

The global target associated with SPECS 2030 is a 40-percentage-point increase in effective refractive error coverage by 2030. This target follows the resolution adopted at the 74th World Health Assembly.

For Assam, the programme will use these five pillars to guide the development and integration of refractive eye care services.

Dr. Lakshmanan S., Mission Director of National Health Mission Assam, outlined the state's strategic vision in the official UN/WHO Assam rollout brief.

He said, "We envision creating a scalable 'Assam model' with upgraded infrastructure, stronger human resources, and efficient procurement systems."

The statement identifies infrastructure development, workforce strengthening and procurement systems as priorities for building a model that can be scaled across the state.

Before the agreement, Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya and the WHO jointly completed a comprehensive situation analysis in Assam.

The analysis established an evidence base for the proposed implementation, according to the supplied rollout background.

The partnership now aims to translate that groundwork and SSDN's community-based outreach experience into a public health system approach that can serve as a scalable prototype for India.