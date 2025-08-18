Assam: Literary discussion of Morigaon Gyan Monjuri Alochana Chakra held

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: The 179th literary discussion of Morigaon Gyan Monjuri Alochana Chakra, a leading organization of literature, culture, and intellectual thought, was held at the Satadal Sakha Xahitya Xabha’s Gurucharan Medhi Bhawan on Sunday. A meeting in conjunction with the discussion was held which was presided over by the President of GMAC, Pradip Parasar.

The Secretary of GMAC, Sima Bora, delivered the object of the meeting besides moderating it. In the programme, writers and poets recited their self-composed story and poems in presence of noted researcher of Tiwa literature Maneshwar Deuri, noted social worker and former Secretary of MZSS Ashok Deka, V-P of Axam Xahitya Xabha Kabi Sanmilan Harendra Bora, former President of MZSS Nur Mohamad, writer Puna Devi, former Secretary Jyotish Barman, writer Parameswari Deka, senior journalist Janardan Sarma, Dr Najma Begum, Jarjina Begum, Dipa Sarma, and Dipanjali Goswami.

Also Read: Assam Chief Secretary, NEHHDC Discuss Boost to Local Crafts and Tourist Marketing

Also Watch: