Assam: Local Bengali daily broadsheet “Gati” Editor Manmohan Misra dies at 73

Silchar: Manmohan Misra, editor of “Gati”, a local Bengali daily broadsheet, breathed his last in Delhi. He was 73. Misra, a former officer of the Defence Accounts Department, left behind his wife and two daughters. Family source said, Misra, who was in his elder daughter’s place in Delhi, suffered a massive cerebral stroke inside the washroom at around 1 pm on Monday. Later the family members broke the door of the bathroom only to find him dead. His last rite was performed in Delhi.

Manmohan Misra was a famed writer and a tabla player. He had authored a number of novels.

