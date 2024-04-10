Assam: One arrested for IPL betting in Dhubri town

DHUBRI: One Abul Kalam was arrested by Dhubri police from Newghat area of Dhubri town on the night of Monday for allegedly running a network of IPL betting. Police recovered Rs. 1.67 lakh from the house of Abul Kalam and seized a laptop and mobile handset from his possession.

Abul Kalam was brought to Dhubri Police Station (Sadar) and was interrogated for getting more inputs on the betting network that was run under the cover of many codes and secret messages, a police source said.

Also Read: ULFA chief Paresh Baruah’s elder brother Bimal Baruah joins Assam Gana Parishad

Also Watch: