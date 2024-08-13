Tripura CM Saha Hails PM Modi's Leadership at Tiranga Yatra Launch

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on August 13, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He stated that Tripura has made significant strides under his guidance. Saha emphasized that the state government is closely following in footsteps of the central leadership. This drives development across multiple sectors including health, education agriculture and sports.

Speaking at the official launch of Tiranga Yatra at Umakanta Ground in Agartala, Saha highlighted importance of the Har Ghar Tiranga program. This program encourages display of the national flag at every household. The program is part of a broader initiative to foster patriotism among citizens. It aligns with Prime Minister Modi's vision.

"The country has scaled new heights under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi" Saha remarked. "In Tripura, we are committed to moving the state forward. We focus on holistic development in key areas. The Prime Minister has once again called for Har Ghar Tiranga program to be observed with utmost respect. This honors those who have made sacrifices for our nation.”

The Tiranga Yatra organized by state government, saw enthusiastic participation from various segments of society. This included government officials students and educators. The chief minister stressed that Har Ghar Tiranga program is designed to ignite patriotic fervor among people. Numerous activities are being organized by social organizations and private sector entities.

"Our nation comes first, above all else. With this principle in mind various programs have been organized across different sub-divisions and districts in state," Saha stated. He underscored the widespread impact of initiative. Saha also shared that extensive discussions have been held at various levels to ensure program's success. He noted that while national flag has always been hoisted with pride Prime Minister Modi's call to display it at every household has sparked a new wave of patriotic zeal in Tripura.

"According to 2022 data, there are 8.5 lakh households in Tripura. The government initiated production of national flags in various sizes to meet this demand. The people of Tripura have responded overwhelmingly. They are ensuring the success of this program" he said.

The chief minister concluded by highlighting unprecedented patriotic sentiment fostered by Prime Minister Modi's leadership. He noted it drives both the state and the country forward. Following the inauguration ceremony Chief Minister Saha participated in a vibrant procession through the capital city. He was joined by other dignitaries. They proudly carried the tricolor.