Assam: Locals Protest Against Construction of School on Historic Playground in Biswanath

BISWANATH: The residents of Mijika in Biswanath Assam have risen in protest against the construction of Kasturba Girls' School on a historically cherished playground. This playground, stretching across approximately 30 bighas has been vibrant center of local sports and recreational activities for generations.

The discontent erupted into public outcry as the construction activities commenced within the hallowed grounds of playground. Allegations swirled that the contractor entrusted with school's development resorted to deceptive maneuvers. The goal was to execute project at reduced cost. Initial cooperation waned as the foundations of school were laid within the playground's verdant expanse which were contrary to assurances provided during the starting of the project.

Local voices resonated with frustration and dismay and encroachment was upon not just the playground; it was cultural cornerstone of the people. Moreover, the proposed school's location threatened the displacement of public crematorium added fuel to fiery resistance against the project.

In bid for resolution residents turned to district administration seeking re-address for their grievances. Assurances were offered, promising resolution to conflict however amidst backdrop of ongoing negotiations, contractor's brazen decision to proceed with construction further inflamed tensions.

The streets of Mijika echoed with resolute footsteps of protestors today. Predominantly comprising local residents and women. Determined to safeguard their heritage, banners waved defiantly with a collective demand to preserve playground for future generations.

"Our children deserve right to play on same hallowed grounds that have nurtured the people for centuries" declared one protestor. The standoff between community and authorities showcases a deeper struggle for preservation of cultural heritage amidst relentless march of development.