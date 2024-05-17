Tripura: Abducted Minor Girl Rescued After Nine Months, Accused Arrested in Rajasthan

AGARTALA: In significant breakthrough authorities have successfully located and rescued minor girl who had been missing for nine months from Singicherra area under Khowai police station in Tripura. The 16-year-old girl had left her family distraught since September 2023. She was discovered in a village in Rajasthan.

Local police in collaboration with their counterparts in Rajasthan they conducted meticulous operation. This led to girl's safe recovery on May 11. The rescue operation shed light on the circumstances surrounding her disappearance. Additionally, it revealed her subsequent whereabouts.

Investigations revealed the minor had traveled to village near Jaipur without informing her family. Assistance from local woman facilitated her journey to Rajasthan. Upon reaching her destination, she had been residing with the accused Ashok Kumar Choudhury.

The swift action by law enforcement authorities culminated in arrest of Choudhury on charges of abduction. Following his apprehension he was presented before Khowai district court. He was remanded to 14-day judicial custody. Charges were formally filed against him under several sections of Indian Penal Code, including Sections 417 366, 366 (A) and 34.

The successful resolution of this case underscores the collaborative efforts between police forces. These efforts span state boundaries. It also highlights the importance of timely intervention in missing person cases. The ordeal endured by the minor girl and her family has come to a close. Her safe return comes after a prolonged period of uncertainty.

The authorities have reiterated their commitment. They aim to ensure the safety and well-being of all citizens particularly vulnerable individuals such as minors. Measures to prevent such incidents in the future are being discussed. Emphasizing the need for heightened vigilance and community cooperation in safeguarding the rights of children.

The reunion of minor girl with her family brings glimmer of hope amidst the challenges faced. This serves as reminder of resilience and determination exhibited by law enforcement agencies. They uphold justice and protect the interests of the public.