Assam: Lok Kalyan Divas observed in Sonitpur District

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TEZPUR: Along with the rest of the state, the Sonitpur district administration on Wednesday observed Lok Kalyan Divas 2026, commemorating the 76th death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi, the first Chief Minister of Assam and the architect of modern Assam.

Gracing the occasion as the chief guest, the MLA of Tezpur LAC, Prithiraj Rava, delivered an insightful address on the life and legacy of the great statesman. He highlighted Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi's unwavering patriotism, his pivotal role in safeguarding the integrity of Assam, and his exemplary leadership, which earned him the enduring love and respect of the people.

In his welcome address, Additional District Commissioner Tridib Roy underscored the significance of observing the day as Lok Kalyan Divas, urging all government employees to uphold the ideals of public service exemplified by Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi.

The programme, held at Conference Hall-II of the District Commissioner's Office, featured the presentation of the District Level Lok Sewa Puraskar 2026 to Jibon Bora, Physical Instructor in the Office of the District Sports Officer, Sonitpur, in recognition of his dedicated and exemplary service.

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