Assam Lok Sabha Elections: 10.12% Voter Turnout by 9 am

GUWAHATI: At least, 10.12 percent of eligible voters had cast their votes by 9 am on Tuesday, in the four constituencies of Assam that were voting in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Four Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam voted in the third phase of elections on May 7. These constituencies are Kokrajhar (ST), Dhubri, Barpeta, and Guwahati.

In the third phase of Lok Sabha elections in Assam, the outcome will be decided for 47 candidates competing to win in four important constituencies.

Six women are running for office in the last phase of voting in Assam.