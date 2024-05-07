Assam Lok Sabha Elections: 10.12% Voter Turnout by 9 am

GUWAHATI: At least, 10.12 percent of eligible voters had cast their votes by 9 am on Tuesday, in the four constituencies of Assam that were voting in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
Four Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam voted in the third phase of elections on May 7. These constituencies are Kokrajhar (ST), Dhubri, Barpeta, and Guwahati.
In the third phase of Lok Sabha elections in Assam, the outcome will be decided for 47 candidates competing to win in four important constituencies.
Six women are running for office in the last phase of voting in Assam.
All attention is focused on the important Guwahati seat, where both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have nominated female candidates – Bijuli Kalita Medhi and Mira Borthakur Goswami, respectively.
Meanwhile, both the candidates for Guwahati Lok Sabha seat have cast their vote.
Both Mira Borthakur Goswami and Bijulee Kalita Medhi were among the first voters to cast their votes in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
Mira Borthakur voted at the Narbam Lower Primary School polling station, while Bijulee Kalita voted at Pub-Guwahati High School.
Voting began for the third phase of the general election, covering 93 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and union territories.
Polling started at 7:00 am in Assam (4), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (7), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2), Goa (2), Gujarat (25), Karnataka (14), Maharashtra (11), Madhya Pradesh (8), Uttar Pradesh (10), and West Bengal (4). It's worth noting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Surat seat without contest.
In this phase, more than 1300 candidates are running for office, with about 120 of them being women. A huge 172.4 million eligible voters can cast their ballots at 185,000 polling stations.
Additionally, 75 delegates from 23 countries will observe the electoral process, as announced by the electoral commission.
