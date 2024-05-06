Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3: Voting In 4 Constituencies Across Assam On May 7

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3 Date and Full Schedule:
The Lok Sabha elections of 2024 are underway with the first and second phases having successfully concluded on April 19 and April 26, respectively. The third phase is eagerly anticipated and is scheduled for May 7.
This phase will see a total of 47 candidates vying for the votes of the people across four constituencies in Assam.
The counting and declaration of results of the election outcomes for the Phase 3 Lok Sabha Constituency are scheduled for 4th June.
The Election Commission had received a total of 126 nominations for 4 Parliamentary constituencies from Assam for Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3 Polling Date:
The Phase 3 Lok Sabha voting will take place on May 7.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3 Seats:
Below are the constituencies that will participate in the Phase 3 of Lok Sabha Elections from Assam-
Barpeta Constituency
Dhubri Constituency
Guwahati Constituency
Kokrajhar (ST) Constituency
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2 Key Candidates:
Barpeta:
The Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency is set to see a fierce competition between ex-MLA Abul Kalam Azad from the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), Deep Bayan representing the Indian National Congress (INC), and Phani Bhusan Choudhury of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).
Dhubri:
Badruddin Ajmal of the All India United Democratic Front, who is the current Member of Parliament for the Lok Sabha from the Dhubri constituency, along with Rakibul Hussain of the Indian National Congress (INC) and Zabed Islam of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), are the prominent contenders in this constituency.
Guwahati:
The Lok Sabha constituency of Guwahati, (erstwhile Gauhati), is set to see a fierce competition between Bijuli Kalita Medhi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who is also the Vice President of BJP for Assam Pradesh, and Mira Borthakur Goswami of the Indian National Congress (INC), who serves as the President of the Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress.
Kokrajhar (ST):
The Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency has several key contenders, including Garjan Mashahary from the Indian National Congress (INC), Gauri Sankar Sarania representing the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), Kampa Borgoyari of the Bodoland Peoples Front, Joyanta Basumatary from the United People’s Party, Liberal, and Lalit Pegu of the Voters Party International.
ALSO READ: Dhubri Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Rakibul Hussain, INC’s Contender
ALSO WATCH: