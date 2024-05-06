Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3: Voting In 4 Constituencies Across Assam On May 7

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3 Date and Full Schedule:

The Lok Sabha elections of 2024 are underway with the first and second phases having successfully concluded on April 19 and April 26, respectively. The third phase is eagerly anticipated and is scheduled for May 7.

This phase will see a total of 47 candidates vying for the votes of the people across four constituencies in Assam.

The counting and declaration of results of the election outcomes for the Phase 3 Lok Sabha Constituency are scheduled for 4th June.

The Election Commission had received a total of 126 nominations for 4 Parliamentary constituencies from Assam for Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.