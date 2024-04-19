Assam Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Raijor Dal Member Dies Of Heart Attack At Polling Booth In Sivasagar

SIVASAGAR: In a shocking turn of event, a tragic incident occurred in Assam's Sivasagar and this latest development comes amidst the first phase of polling for the Lok Sabha Elections.
Sangeeta Gogoi, a member of the Raijor Dal party led by Akhil Gogoi, passed away due to a sudden heart attack while carrying out her duties at the election table in ward no. 10 of Banmukh Panchayat.
Her untimely demise has taken everyone by surprise and has saddened her colleagues who are shocked by her sudden death.
In a similar incident that unfolded at a polling booth in Lumding, the health condition of the presiding officer going by the name of Shabbir Ali deteriorated due to high blood pressure.
The unfortunate incident took place at station number 253 at ME School 253 in Lumding Harulongpher and this sudden scare resulted in the vote counting process getting postponed at the affected station.
The disgruntled voters expressed frustration as they were unable to cast their ballots and it ultimately led to the closure of the polling station.
Notably, the upper Assam town of Sivasagar falls under the Jorhat Parliamentary constituency, which will go to the polls during the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls.
Topon Kumar Gogoi, the sitting BJP MP from the Jorhat seat, will lock horns against Congress contender Gaurav Gogoi, the son of former Assam Chief Minister late Tarun Gogoi, who is currently serving as the Deputy Leader of the Indian National Congress in the Lok Sabha since 2020.
Apart from Jorhat, the first phase of the polling in Assam will also witness the Lok Sabha constituencies of Dibrugarh, Kaziranga, Lakhimpur and Sonitpur going to the polls on April 19.
The results of these seats will be declared on the 4th of June along with the rest of the country.
