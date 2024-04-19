Assam Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Raijor Dal Member Dies Of Heart Attack At Polling Booth In Sivasagar

SIVASAGAR: In a shocking turn of event, a tragic incident occurred in Assam's Sivasagar and this latest development comes amidst the first phase of polling for the Lok Sabha Elections.

Sangeeta Gogoi, a member of the Raijor Dal party led by Akhil Gogoi, passed away due to a sudden heart attack while carrying out her duties at the election table in ward no. 10 of Banmukh Panchayat.

Her untimely demise has taken everyone by surprise and has saddened her colleagues who are shocked by her sudden death.