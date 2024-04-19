Assam: Voter Boycott Marks Lok Sabha Polls in Assam Amid Development Grievances

ASSAM: In a clear display of utmost dissatisfaction during the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Assam, over 1,000 voters in Dhakuakhana and Dergaon opted to boycott the polls, drawing attention to their perception of development highlighting the lack of programs in their constituencies. Polling stations in these areas seemed deserted as voters took to the streets, protesting, blocking roads and vocally denouncing their constituency representatives.



Voters in Ghilaguri in Dhakuakhana unfurled boycott flags citing heavy traffic congestion due to the deplorable condition of local roads.The local residents also lamented the alleged apathy of their leaders, which they believe has hindered development in their area. Inspite of the 538 eligible voters being sent to Polling Station no. 114 of Ghilaguri, none came in the morning.



Similarly, over 600 voters did not shy away from casting their ballots at Borkoroioni in Dergaon, citing a major complaint that road repairs in remote areas should not be addressed. The cumulative decision emphasized on the widespread disappointment among voters with their elected representatives.



The boycott has rightly casted a shadow over the electoral process in Assam thus highlighting the deeper issues of underdevelopment and infrastructure apathy plaguing these constituencies. However the lack of voter turnout in the nearby polling stations is a protest against the perceived inefficiency of local government and an urgent call for radical reform.

The consequences of this voter exclusion will reverberate beyond election day, creating an important check on government priorities and accountability to meet the pressing needs of this community. As political momentum continues in the wake of this landmark protest, the message is clear: progress and development must be more than mere election promises to regain the confidence of disappointed voters.