Assam: Looting at gunpoint in Udharbond

Silchar: A gang of at least 12 dacoits attacked the residence of Bikash Roy, a businessman at Salganga in Udharbond on Wednesday. The armed group forcibly entered the home and tied the hands of the terrified members of the family. At gunpoint they looted at least Rs 12 lakh and jewellery. Later while vanishing in the dark, the dacoits opened two rounds of gunfire in the air. SP Nomal Mahatta and his team reached the spot and a search operation was launched.

Also Read: Assam: 2nd Foothills National Drama Festival, 2024 held in Bhawanipur-Kasojan of Titabor sub-division

Also Watch: