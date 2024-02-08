Assam: 2nd Foothills National Drama Festival, 2024 held in Bhawanipur-Kasojan of Titabor sub-division

Mariani: After the success of 1st Foothills National Drama Festival held at Paninora village (Bandarchaliha) in Titabor sub division under the banner of “Foothills Co-ordination Forum”, the 2nd Foothills National Drama Festival, 2024” was held in Bhawanipur-Kasojan of Titabor sub-division from February 2 to February 4. The festival was held to maintain and strengthen the cordial relationship between the people of Nagaland and Assam who lives in Patkai Foothills and also to bring back the long lasting peaceful co-existence.

An organizing committee was formed under the leadership of Manuj Kr. Borgohain as president, Zekiho Achumi (Village Head of nearby Akahatu Basti) as working president and Rajib Saikia as general secretary. Chief advisors were Kamaljyoti Gogoi, Retired Secreatary of SEBA & Ed Council. Debabroto Sharma, Principal of Jorhat College and V.Vikeho Achumi , Retired Engineer under Nagaland government. During these 3 day-long programme, 8 dramas were performed, stated a press release.

