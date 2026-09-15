Assam: L.T.K. College holds national seminar on gender, youth & platform economy

NORTH LAKHIMPUR: L.T. K. College organised a two-day ICSSR-sponsored national seminar on "Gender, Youth and the Platform Economy in North East India: Emerging Opportunities and Challenges" on September 11 and 12, 2026. The seminar was organised by the Department of Economics in collaboration with the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC).

The seminar brought together academicians, researchers, teachers and students from Assam, West Bengal, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Arunachal Pradesh and other parts of the country to discuss changing employment and livelihood patterns in the North East, with focus on gender, youth employability, digital platforms, gig work, social protection and inclusive development.

The inaugural session featured remarks by Principal Dr. Bubul Kumar Saikia, Vice Principal Dr. Swapna Dutta and Governing Body President Dr. Amiya Rajbonshi. Mukunda Rajbonshi, retired Principal of Lakhimpur Girls' College and Managing Director of Genius Academy, North Lakhimpur, inaugurated the seminar. Prof. Deepak Kumar Mishra of Jawaharlal Nehru University delivered the keynote address on "Labour and the Changing World of Work: A Political Economy Perspective".

A plenary session on "Youth Employment Challenges in the Digital Age and the Role of Gender" was moderated by Dr. Sarat Hazarika, Registrar, Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankardeva Viswavidyalaya, Nagaon.

The seminar featured six technical sessions, with around 100 research papers presented by scholars, faculty members and students. Discussions covered gender, digital inclusion, youth employment, platform and gig work, social security and livelihoods.

The seminar concluded on September 12 with a closing session. Dr. Poli Boruah presented the rapporteur report. The event highlighted the need for gender-responsive policies, digital inclusion, decent work and social protection for an inclusive future of employment in the North East, stated a press release.

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